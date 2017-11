BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) announced a corrected dividend payment date on its common stock of $0.05 per share, originally announced on October 27, 2017. The dividend is payable on November 24, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2017.

