Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of November 2017 of $0.073333 per common share, to be paid December 12, 2017 to shareholders of record November 30, 2017.

Atrium declared a regular dividend of $0.073333 per share every month during 2017. Since listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2012, Atrium has increased its regular and bonus dividends every year:

Year Regular

dividend Bonus

dividend Total

dividends paid Earnings per

share (basic) 2013 $0.80 $0.05 $0.85 $0.85 2014 $0.82 $0.07 $0.89 $0.91 2015 $0.84 $0.09 $0.93 $0.94 2016 $0.86 $0.10 $0.96 $0.97 2017 $0.88 to be determined

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows them to automatically reinvest their dividends in new shares of Atrium at a 2% discount from market price. This provides shareholders with an easy way to realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment in Atrium. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are taxed as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey D. Sherman

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com