

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) reported that total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of October 2017 declined 2.2 percent to 252,813 units from 258,626 units in the prior year, reflecting lower passenger cars deliveries and one fewer selling day year over year. Selling-day adjusted sales were up 2 percent.



Pickup deliveries totaled 84,902 units, up 9 percent year over year, led by the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.



Crossover deliveries totaled 82,235 units, up 12 percent year over year, driven by the highest October sales ever for five different models: the Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse, the GMC Acadia and the Buick Encore and Enclave.



There were 25 selling days in October 2017, compared to 26 selling days last year.



