Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Financial Advisory and Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of financial advisory and consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global financial advisory and consulting services market is growing due to globalization initiatives that are undertaken by a large number of organizations worldwide," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, a rise in the M&A activities undertaken worldwide is driving organizations to seek the help of expert financial consultants due to the high complexity and risks involved in such activities," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The demand for financial advisory and consulting service providers is increasing because of the need for unbiased advice from a third-party while taking major financial and business decisions. Also, the growing need for financial forensics due to organizations becoming more prone to fraudulent activities, as a result of a rise in online transactions, is creating a demand for financial advisory and consulting service providers.

Buyers in the financial advisory and consulting services market should engage with service providers with a high level of technological adoption. This is a best procurement practice that needs to be adopted by the buyers as it will increase the accuracy and effectiveness of the solutions provided by them.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes the difficulty faced by the buyers in identifying service providers that have the expertise that fits their requirements and budgets due to the lack of in-depth finance-related knowledge. Therefore the buyers must adopt procurement practices that help them identify service providers that have a track record of engaging with firms belong to their industry.

Financial Advisory and Consulting Services Market Pricing Trends

The hourly fee pricing model and percentage-based pricing model are the most adopted pricing models in the financial advisory and consulting industry. The hourly-fee pricing model offers buyers an advantage of having greater control over development processes and costs whereas the percentage-based pricing model offers a high pricing transparency in pricing for both consultants and clients.

