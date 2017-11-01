Summit EMEA, Microsoft Dynamics User's Conference, Open for Registration

TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit EMEA, hosted by Dynamic Communities Inc., a business management organization that develops and supports technology-centric user groups, announces registration is now open for Microsoft Dynamics 365, AX and CRM users and partners. Summit EMEA will take place 24-26 April 2018 and is located at the Convention Centre Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

Summit EMEA is the User Group conference that brings Microsoft Dynamics 365, AX and CRM users, industry experts and software development vendors together to discuss important issues, to learn about product updates, and to find genuine solutions that suit your business needs.

"My objectives were to learn more and have the opportunity to network and meet fantastic people - all three of these were achieved with the fantastic, well-structured agenda, the time given to network and interact with subject matter experts and to talk and get to know liked minded people within the industry and the CRM Community," said a D365UG/CRMUG Summit EMEA 2017 attendee.

In 2017, Summit EMEA was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands with over 1,100 attendees from multiple European countries. In addition to the conference, the Executive Program, which originated and has been running in Europe for years, was also held during this time. This program offers executives from different industries to enhance organizational leadership teams while allowing the ability to network with like-minded individuals. The Executive Program will again be held at Summit EMEA in Dublin.

"We are excited to once again deliver top-quality programming and authentic networking opportunities to Microsoft Dynamics 365, AX, and CRM users and partners located in the EMEA regions," said Andy Hafer, Dynamic Communities, Inc. Founder. "This conference is designed for users by users, and this standard of educational is what attendees find value in year after year."

Those interested in attending Summit EMEA can learn more and register at: www.summitemea.com.

Dynamic Communities, Inc.

Summit EMEA is hosted by Dynamic Communities, the world's largest community of Microsoft Dynamics users and the parent company of User Group for Dynamics 365 & AX (D365UG/AXUG) and User Group for Dynamics 365 & CRM (D365UG/CRMUG), View more user groups. These User Groups specialize in the delivery of user-led education, community-driven knowledge generation and enriched networking - bringing users to the forefront of technology problem-solving.

