01.11.2017 | 15:03
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Criteo CEO Interview - Q3 2017 Results (video)

NEW YORK, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, a global performance marketing technology company, reports results for the third quarter of 2017. CFO Benoit Fouilland comments on results and priorities for the rest of the year.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q3-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:
-Q32017earningssummary
-Q32017maindrivers
-Criteonewproducts
-Q42017priorities

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) the leader in commerce marketing, is building the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem to drive profits and sales for retailers and brands. More than 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 17,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver performance at scale by connecting shoppers to the things they need and love. Designed for commerce, Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem sees over $550 billion in annual commerce sales data.

For more information, please visit http://www.criteo.com


