Criteo CEO Interview - Q3 2017 Results (video)

NEW YORK, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, a global performance marketing technology company, reports results for the third quarter of 2017. CFO Benoit Fouilland comments on results and priorities for the rest of the year.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q3-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

-Q32017earningssummary

-Q32017maindrivers

-Criteonewproducts

-Q42017priorities

