

PayPoint Plc Block Listing Cancellation 01 November 2017



PayPoint plc currently has ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each, block listed under the following share plan: * 8,507 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in respect of the PayPoint Plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan. This plan has now been closed and as a result the block listing associated with it has been cancelled. No allotments have been made under this plan since the last block listing return was released on 26 October 2017.



For further information please contact:



Susan Court Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 1707 600 300



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX