Litecoin News of the DayDespite investors shoveling money into cryptocurrencies, Litecoin prices were downbeat on Wednesday morning.They fell 2.8% overnight, bringing the Litecoin to USD exchange rate to $54.89. At the same time, the Litecoin to Bitcoin rate fell 7.79%.Apparently, currencies need some version of "Bitcoin" in their names in order to get investors' attention.If you think that's an exaggeration, visit Coinmarketcap.com. There are only three currencies in the top 10 that made gains: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and BitConnect. All the rest of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap-Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, NEM-have flashing red numbers beside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...