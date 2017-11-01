Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Equipment Financing Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of equipment financing services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global equipment financing services industry is fueled by the rise in new businesses along with the competition that drives firms to maximize productivity and efficiency by adopting measures which provide a competitive advantage," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The growth of the industry is attributed to the flexibility and customizability of the service to meet funding requirements for businesses when compared to other options," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the equipment financing services market can be attributed to the increased demand from end-user industries such as the construction industry, transportation, and IT sectors. The growth of the industry is attributed to the flexibility and customizability of the service to meet funding requirements for the business when compared with other options such as new equipment purchase and bank loans. The demand for these services from end-users is further expected to increase over the forecast period.

The buyers in this market should adopt competitive sourcing methods. Adopting competitive bidding process helps the buyers to obtain better financing rates and contract terms. Analyzing the data obtained from the bidding process using a data analysis and management system would help buyers gain better insights.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes challenges in securing equipment financing, especially for funding short-term working capital needs. A weak financial structure would create credit underwriting challenges for the buyers. Therefore, buyers should focus on certain internal aspects like adequate capital, financially sound balance sheet and profitability before approaching suppliers.

Equipment Financing Services Market Pricing Trends

The fixed-rate pricing model and pay-per-use pricing model find comparable adoption by buyers in this market. In the fixed-rate pricing model, the interest rates associated with equipment loans and rents associated with equipment leasing are fixed at the commencement of the contract and do not change till the contract termination. The pay-per-use pricing model offers contractual terms that are more flexible and allows buyers to pay the equipment rent based on the use, rather than paying a defined amount throughout the contract period.

