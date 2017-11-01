NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Fall, 2017), 2017-11-01 15:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, a leader in luxury haute parfumerie, is excited to announce the release of its officially licensed products for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.



Twentieth Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.



House of Sillage is known for creating beautiful packaging and extraordinary fragrances, each with their own unique inspiration. The Greatest Showman products express a powerful message of, "Every one of us is special and nobody is like anyone else."



Inspired by the brilliance and charisma of show business as it soared to mesmerize a global audience, The Greatest Showman for Her is a beautifully original perfume that celebrates the wonder felt when dreams come to life. This dazzling fragrance sparkles with alluring and enchanting hints of Raspberry and Almond, infused with inspiring notes of Vanilla. A glamourous leading lady, that shimmers and shines, as she is destined for greatness.



Inspired by the story of a visionary, who rose from nothing, to create a fascinating spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman for Him is captivating with bold and vivacious notes of Mandarin and Amber Gris enhanced by rich and majestic hints of Coriander. The splendor and transformative power of imagination is realized with this masculine fragrance.



Available exclusively at Bloomingdale's.



About House of Sillage House of Sillage is based in California and produced in France. The company creates extraordinary fragrances, which are rivaled only by their breathtaking bottles. Under the guidance of Founder Nicole Mather, House of Sillage dedicates itself to maintaining and surpassing the true definitions of luxury. Visit www.HouseOfSillage.com to learn more.



About Twentieth Century Fox Film: One of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of the studio: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox International Productions, and Twentieth Century Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios.



