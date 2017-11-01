Item 4 of the draft resolutions has been updated by specifying the amount of remuneration.



The Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" will take place on 16 November 2017 at the premises of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze", 20 Vagonu iela, Riga. The beginning of the meeting is scheduled at 12.00 p.m. The registration for the meeting opens at 11.30 a.m.



Vinsents Makaris Head of investor relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv



Attachment:

