The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 3 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060315604 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Ress Life Investments ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 55,303 shares (EUR 27, 651,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,210 shares (EUR 605,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 56,513 shares (EUR 28,256,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: EUR 1,399.06 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 500 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: RLAINV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 114492 ------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



