South-East Asia $2.9 Bn Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapeutics Markets 2017-2023

The "Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapeutics in South-East Asia Markets to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Market for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2016 to $2.96 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.



This growth will be driven by the rapidly expanding prevalence population, due to increasingly aging populations and sedentary lifestyles, as well as an increase in diagnosis and treatment rates, due to rising disease awareness among the public. The increased uptake of recently approved and emerging branded therapeutics, in favor of lower-cost generic products, will also propel market growth.



Pipeline for T2DM is large, with 609 products at a disclosed stage of development, although the majority of these drugs are at an early stage. About 52% of the pipeline is in the Preclinical stage, while 17% is in the Discovery stage. Though 28% of the pipeline is in clinical development, only 2% is in the Pre-registration stage.



The late-stage pipeline contains a high proportion of products from established drug classes, with improved dosing regimens and administration routes compared with currently marketed products. By 2023, Novo Nordisk's OG-217SC (oral semaglutide) is expected to be in the market.



The top-selling drugs presently - Januvia, Victoza, Novolog, and Invokana - are expected to remain dominant within the disease cluster and are all - along with many other top-selling products - indicated for T2DM. However, three of the anticipated top 10 best-selling drugs of 2023 will be new to the South-East Asia market.



