Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai Expands Specialist Eye Expertise for Both Patients and Eye Care Professionals in the Region Through Visiting Consultant Team

Moorfields' London-based specialists to complement full-time team in Dubai

10 years after opening the first overseas branch of Moorfields London hospital in Dubai, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is putting new emphasis on teaching and research as part of its regional mission, as well as expanding its world class eye care for patient treatment. The hospital is complementing the work of the Dubai-based team of consultants by hosting a series of visits by its London-based experts, all of whom are recognised leaders in their specialist fields. Several of the hospital's consultants will also be leading sessions at the 17th Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO) conference in Dubai, on 14-16 December 2017.

In addition to the full-time team of specialist consultants based permanently in Dubai, Moorfields is hosting a programme of visiting experts to undertake patient treatment, specialist training, and education for eye care professionals in the region. The consultants offer a deep level of expertise in subspecialist areas such as genetics, ocular oncology (eye cancer), vitreoretinal surgery, and oculoplastics (cosmetic surgery around the eyes).

Moorfields' senior consultants visiting Dubai in November 2017-January 2018 include Mariya Moosajee, Consultant Ophthalmologist specialising in genetic eye disease, who has won over 25 international and national prizes and awards for her research and was the first ophthalmologist in the UK to receive the prestigious Wellcome Trust Clinical Research Development Fellowship;

Dr. Mandeep Sagoo Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon in Ocular Oncology, who specializes in the management of adult and paediatric eye tumour. They will be joined in Dubai by Dr Yassir Abou-Rayyah - Ophthalmic and Oculoplastic Surgeon, Paediatric Lead Adnexal & Oculoplastic Service; Dr. Qasiem Nasser - Ophthalmic Surgeon, Specialist in Oculoplastic Surgery and Cataract and Refractive Vision Correction Surgery; and Dr. Igor Kozak - Consultant Ophthalmologist and Specialist in Vitreoretinal Surgery, Medical Retina and Uveitis.

Commenting on the visits and education programme, Mariano Gonzalez, Managing Director, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, said: "Our mission in the region has been to set a new standard of care through three areas of focus - patient treatment, education and research. Our permanent Dubai hospital team is very active in their specialist areas and we are now seeing greater demand in the deeper subspecialty areas, such as genetics. So, we are drawing on Moorfields' unique range of expertise by bringing additional visiting specialists from London to treat patients, and also to share their research and teaching expertise with other eye care professionals, whilst here in the region."

At the ESO conference in Dubai, a team of nine Moorfields consultants -London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi-based - will deliver keynote presentations at the event. Dr Moosajee and Dr Sagoo will be joined at the conference by UAE-based colleagues:

Dr. Avinash Gurbaxani

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon in Uveitis and Medical Retinal Diseases and Cataract Surgery

Dr. Mohammed Sohaib Mustafa

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Specialist in Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery; GCAA Approved SpecialistOphthalmologist and Aeromedical Examiner

Dr. Muhammad Irfan Khan

Consultant Ophthalmologist; Specialist in Paediatrics, Strabismus and Cataract

Dr. Osama Giledi

Consultant Ophthalmologist; Specialist in Cataract, Cornea and Refractive Vision Correction Surgery

Dr. Igor Kozak

Consultant Ophthalmologist; Specialist in Vitreoretinal Surgery, Medical Retina and Uveitis

Dr. Hamed Anwar

ConsultantCorneal and Refractive Surgeon

Visiting Consultant P rogramme - Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai

Dr. Yassir Abou-Rayyah

Visiting November 11-13, 2017 & December 16-18, 2017

Consultant Ophthalmic & Oculoplastic Surgeon

Paediatric Lead Adnexal & Oculoplastic Service

Specialist in Oculoplastics; management of eyelid, lacrimal and orbital disorders; ocular trauma; cosmetic eye surgery; and paediatric ophthalmology.

Dr. Igor Kozak

Visiting November 11-13, 16, 19, 20, 25, 27, 2017

Consultant Ophthalmologist

Specialist in Vitreoretinal Surgery, Medical Retina and Uveitis

Renowned specialist in the whole range of vitreoretinal surgical procedures including paediatric ophthalmic surgery. He undertakes advanced surgical procedures and has pioneered some retinal laser techniques.

Dr. Qasiem Nasser

Visiting November 18-21, 2017 & December 9-12, 2017

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon; Specialist in Oculoplastic Surgery

Specialist in Cataract & Refractive Vision Correction Surgery

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon with dual Fellowship training in Oculoplastic Surgery as well as Cornea, Cataract and Anterior Segment Surgery.

Dr. Mark Wilkins

Visiting December 9-11, 2017 & January 13-15, 2018

Consultant Corneal Surgeon & Corneal Service Director

Specialist areas are cornea, cataract and refractive surgery in which he has researched and published extensively.

Dr. Mandeep Sagoo

Visiting December 12-13, 2017

Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon in Ocular Oncology

Retinoblastoma & Medical Retina

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon with clinical practice in the management of adult and paediatric eye tumour. He specialises in Oncology, Retinoblastoma and Medical Retina.

About Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (MEHD) is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions. MEHD will also raise standards for research and teaching in the region. MEHD is owned and managed by the NHS Foundation Trust, and maintains close links with London, to ensure that patients in the GCC receive the best eye care treatment in the world.