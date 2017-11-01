New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario and Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a leading Canadian listing exchange recognized as a Qualified Foreign Exchange in the U.S., announce program agendas for their strategic marketing initiative to be held November 7-8, 2017 at the Carlton, Tel Aviv on the Beach, Israel.

This unique two-day event, hosted in cooperation with Israel Advanced Technology Industries, is especially designed to provide a comprehensive overview of trading, cross-listings and capital raising options for the diverse universe of established TASE-listed companies as well as those comprising Israel's portfolio of early-stage, growth-oriented, innovative and entrepreneurial companies. The two-day program will conclude with complimentary access to a special cocktail reception and networking opportunity to be held on the evening of November 8 from 6pm - 8pm at the Carlton Tel Aviv on the Beach, Israel.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, OTC Markets Group, the CSE and OTC Israel will conduct a workshop designed to help simplify the process of accessing the deep pool of U.S. investors. Hosted in cooperation with Israel Advanced Technology Industries, this event is designed to help TASE listed companies further enhance their presence in the U.S. market through secondary trading on the OTCQX or OTCQB Markets. The event concludes with a networking session and the opportunity to ask questions of our distinguished panel of securities and industry experts available to help your company gain exposure and access new investors and capital in the U.S.--the world's largest financial market.

9:05 - 9:15 am

Speaker: Jason Paltrowitz, EVP Corporate Service, OTC Markets Group "Secondary Trading on OTCQX and OTCQB"

9:15 - 9:25 am

Speaker:Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange "The Benefits of Cross-Listing on OTC: US Investors + Enhanced Local Market Liquidity"

9:25 - 10:45 am

Panel Discussion: Industry experts discuss the benefits and process of secondary trading, touching upon compliance, regulatory requirements, investor relations, costs and considerations related to cross-trading in the U.S.

Jason Paltrowitz, EVP, OTC Markets Group

Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange

Will Manuel, Director, Edison Group

David Aboudi, Senior Partner, Pearl Cohen Zedek

David Danziger, CPA, CA, Senior Vice President, Assurance & National Leader Public Companies, MNP

Click here for a complete program agenda and to RSVP

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, OTC Markets Group, the CSE and OTC Israel will conduct a program designed to help simplify the process of going public in North America. The breakfast event, hosted in cooperation with Israel Advanced Technology Industries, is tailor made for Israel's innovative start-up community, early-stage and emerging-growth companies interested in learning more about capital raising via an IPO in Canada, building their North American brand and gaining secondary access via trading on OTCQX or OTCQB to reach a vast pool of new investors and funding in the world's largest U.S. financial markets. Following the panel discussion program there will be opportunities to network, enhance your knowledge and ask questions of our team of industry experts.

9:05 - 9:15 am

Speaker: Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange "Overview of the CSE and the Canadian IPO Market"

9:15 - 9:25 am

Speaker: Jason Paltrowitz, EVP Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group "Secondary Trading on OTCQX and OTCQB"

9:25 -10:45 am

Panel Discussion: Industry experts discuss the benefits associated with raising capital, the IPO process and establishing a U.S. footprint for secondary trading. This program will provide a first-hand look from a compliance, legal, regulatory and cost perspective.

Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange

Jason, Paltrowitz, EVP, OTC Markets Group

Bernard Pinsky, Clark Wilson LLP

David Danziger, CPA, CA, Senior Vice President, Assurance & National Leader Public Companies, MNP

Click here for a complete program agenda and to RSVP

About the CSE

The Canadian Securities Exchange is home to more than 300 issuers covering a broad range of industry sectors. Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2004, the CSE facilitates the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

