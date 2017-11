YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for October 2017 of 123,012 units, an increase of 8.4 percent over the previous year.



Nissan Division sales also set an October record at 112,716, an increase of 10 percent. Nissan Rogue sales set an October record with 30,286 sales, up 43 percent. Armada SUV sales also set an October record with 3,473 sales, an increase of 100 percent. TITAN pickup sales increased 29 percent to 4,114.



Sentra sales increased 30 percent to 18,341.



