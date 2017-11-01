Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Workers' Compensation Insurance Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the financial services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of workers' compensation insurance services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global workers' compensation insurance market can be attributed to the increase in employment rate worldwide, the rise in labor law reforms to protect workers, and awareness about workplace-related risks," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, an increase in workforce, especially in key economies such as the US, India, and Australia, has led to the recovery of the global workers' compensation insurance market," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The increasing demand from emerging economies such as India is expected to drive the global workers' compensation insurance market. Also, businesses globally are now opting for the service to avoid litigations, as they can result in negative publicity for the organization.

The buyers should opt for local sourcing when their requirements are limited to a specific geography. They should reduce the risk of supplier's non-compliance in particular regions by employing regional suppliers. This helps them in cutting down costs, and the buyers also save on delivery timelines for a compensation payment.

One of the key challenges that buyers face in this market includes difficulty in adhering to varying laws across geographies. Compensation laws vary according to the region, and this requires employers to pay workers' compensation according to laws prevalent in the region where workers are currently employed. Therefore the buyers have to adopt systematic procurement practices and procure services from suppliers with wide a geographic reach.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Market Pricing Trends

Pay-as-you-go model is the new pricing model in the workers' compensation insurance industry, and it is expected to challenge the traditional estimated payroll model, as it helps buyers achieve the maximum cost savings. However, it is relatively new in the market. Hence, it does not have the same level of adoption as the previously existing models but is expected to gain popularity at a fast pace. The estimated payroll model offers various payment options such as monthly and annual payments. It also provides scope for annual budgeting.

