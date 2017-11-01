China Smart Homes Market to Grow With a CAGR of 44.30 Percent During the Forecast Period 2017-2024

MUMBAI, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "China Smart Homes Market, Numbers, By (Home Automation, Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security) Company Analysis & Forecast " to its offering. The report divides the smart home products in China in 5 categories Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security and Home Automation.

Smart homes market in China has great reasons to rise as it has all emergent required factors like growing middle and upper class population, government support policy for IoT, high internet penetration rate, large number of internet users and hefty local manufactures which will help to boost the uses of smart home devices in lower and middle income segments.

Key Trends to watch for Smart Homes Market in China



In China smart homes market, home automation and energy management are two key segments. In the year 2016, these two combined shares were over 60 percent. Smart light devices are attracting novice users to use and experience. Smart lighting devices are also energy efficient which is proficient and environmental friendly. Most of the smart home devices are built with the concern of green energy as pollution is a big issues in China.



Remote control & security are attractive features for middle & upper class China smart home users. With the help of Smartphone and application, payers can control their home appliances. Payer's can operate the AC or smart TV or change their settings from the app from anywhere. They can also monitor from office that which programs their children's are watching. Security is another great aspect for payers. An only authorized person can enter their home as smart home entrance has sensor features.

China Smart Home Market is Rising due to Strong Government Support



The Chinese government has taken several initiatives very aggressively for smart cities and internet of things (IoT) that drives the China smart homes market. Smart cities projects provide the opportunities for not only domestic players but also international players too. Under the smart cities project, selected city have smart energy, smart water, smart transpiration and smart health system. Home automation is the part of IoT which means government initiatives for IoT will drive home automation market in China.



Renub Research report titled "China Smart Homes Market, Numbers, By (Home Automation, Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security) Company Analysis & Forecast" provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of this market and likely future evolution over the next 6 years. This 98 page report with 30 Figures and 8 Tables studies the China home automation market from 7 view points:



1. Numbers & Forecast

2. Market & Forecast

3. Market Share, Numbers Share & Forecast

4. Market and Number analysis by (Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management,Security, Home Automation)

5. Funding in China Smart Homes Market

6. China Smart City Pilot Project & IoT / Smart Homes Policies, Trends and Standards

7. Company Product Profiling of China Smart Homes



Product Category - Market & Numbers



• Home Entertainment

• Ambient Assisted Living (AAL)

• Energy Management

• Security

• Home Automation



China Smart Homes 6 Company profile cover in this report



1. Chuango Security Technology Corp

2. Heiman Co., Limited

3. Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd

4. Hisense Co. Ltd.

5. Xiaomi Inc.

6. Alibaba Group



All the Company in the report has been studied from 3 viewpoints



1. Company Overview

2. Smart Home Products

3. Initiatives / Development in IoT & Smart Homes



This report is useful for those who want to know



1. Smart homes market in China at present its forecast

2. Present and forecast number of Smart homes in China

3. Smart Homes Product Category Market & its forecast

4. Key profiles of the smart homes players with an overview, number of smart homes products and initiatives in China smart homes / IoT.

5. Funding in China Smart Homes

6. Smart city projects related activities such as the number of the city covered, available financing etc.

7. Government policy towards smart homes/ IoT

To know more about the report and who is it suited for

