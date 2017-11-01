

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics America Inc. introduced the Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition, an Unlocked by Samsung Galaxy smartphone designed for the enterprise and SMB market. The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition is immediately available for order through authorized Samsung channel partners. The Note8 Enterprise Edition will be available for $994 per device.



'Modern enterprises are dealing with a conflict when it comes to their mobile strategies-a push and pull between what they require of IT to keep organizations secure and productive, and what their employees have come to expect when using mobile devices,' said Eric McCarty, Vice President, Mobile B2B Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX