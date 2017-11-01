This Notice includes new information and updates to IT Notice 57/16, Derivatives - Product Information 94/16 and Clearing Information 94/16).
For full notice please see attached PDF file.
Best regards,
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
Tullvaktsvägen 15 SE-105 78 Stockholm Sweden
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651063
For full notice please see attached PDF file.
Best regards,
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
Tullvaktsvägen 15 SE-105 78 Stockholm Sweden
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651063