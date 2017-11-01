

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) is gearing up for the upcoming holiday season. The retailer will hold more than 20,000 holiday parties at its stores over the next two months. The company is also increasing the number of product demos to 165,000 across the season.



In total, three themed parties - 'Toys that Rock,' 'Parties that Rock,' and 'Gifts that Rock' - will be held at Walmart stores this season.



The first event, Toys that Rock, will be held on November 4, while Parties that Rock will be celebrated on December 2, and Gifts that Rock will be held on December 16.



At the Toys that Rock event this Sunday, customers will receive Walmart's annual Toys catalog and sticker sheets for kids to mark their favorite toys. In the toy department, kids can play with hot holiday toys and take selfies with Santa.



Walmart noted that the event will mark the start of Santa's visits to its stores. Santa will make more than 24,000 visits across the entire season - to hear shoppers' wish lists and pose with them for selfies.



The Parties that Rock event will share tips and inspiration so that customers can entertain like a rockstar this season, while Gifts that Rock will feature a curated assortment of the top gifts available at customers' local Walmart Supercenter.



Walmart will launch a new advertising campaign this year, dubbed 'Rock This Christmas.' The campaign's television ads will feature some of life's greatest hits - from rock songs to contemporary pop - that show shoppers rocking the holidays for their families at Walmart.



Further, Walmart announced plans to offer more items and new brands at everyday low prices for the holiday season. In addition, the company will offer free two-day shipping every day on more than two million items without a membership fee on orders over $35.



In addition, Walmart.com has expanded its assortment by more than tripling the number of products available this year as compared to last holiday season.



Walmart also has a 'Pickup Discount,' which provides additional savings for customers who shop online-only items and ship to a Walmart store for free pickup.



