Via Developments Plc - Directorate Changes

1 November 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Directorate Changes

Via Developments Plc announces that Chris Fry has stepped down from the role of Finance Director and has been appointed as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The Company has appointed John Rozenbroek as Finance Director, with immediate effect.

Michael Evans, the Non-Executive Chairman has stepped down from the role of Non-Executive Chairman and the Board, with immediate effect. The Board would like to thank Mr Evans for his time on the Board and his support and guidance over his term.

John Rozenbroek (age 50, Director)

John has over 20 years Main Board experience in senior commercial roles within the Property Development, Retail, Financial Services and IT industries. He has a proven track record of funding businesses for growth including an IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange and has held commercial positions throughout Europe, Asia and the US. Prior to joining Via Developments plc he was the Commercial and Finance Director for Mason and Vaugan Group overseeing student and residential developments with a £150m+ GDV. He has also held CEO, CFO and Commercial Director roles for Experian, Reality Group plc, GUS plc, EOS Solutions plc and ThinkSmart plc. John is a Mathematics graduate and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

John Rozenbroek's current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) Zenbroek Limited Love Energy Savings.Com Limited TLP (UK) Limited

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

