Machine Learning as a Service Market, 2023

The "Machine Learning as a Service Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market will witness a CAGR of 49% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The market is propelled by certain growth drivers such as the increased application of advanced analytics in manufacturing, high volume of structured and unstructured data, the integration of machine learning with big data and other technologies, the rising importance of predictive and preventive maintenance, and so on. The market growth is curbed to a certain extent by restraining factors such as implementation challenges, the dearth of skilled data scientists, and data inaccessibility and security concerns to name a few.



The market has been analyzed and segmented by the following components - Software Tools, Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs), and Others.



The market has been analyzed and segmented by the following end-users, namely process industries and discrete industries. The application of machine learning is much higher in discrete than in process industries.



The market has been analyzed and segmented by the following deployment mode, namely public and private.



The Americas is experiencing a high adoption rate of machine learning in manufacturing processes. The demand for enterprise mobility and cloud-based solutions is high in the Americas. The manufacturing sector is a major contributor to the GDP of the European countries and is witnessing AI driven transformation. China's dominant manufacturing industry is extensively applying machine learning techniques. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing significantly on AI and machine learning. MEA is also following a high growth trajectory.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Importance of Predictive and Preventive Maintenance

Increased Adoption of Advanced Analytics in Manufacturing

Integration of Machine Learning with Big Data and Other Technologies

High Volume of Structured and Unstructured Data

Restraints



Implementation Challenges

Rigid Business Models

Dearth of Skilled Data Scientists

Affordability of Organizations

Data Security Concerns and Data Inaccessibility

Opportunities



Untapped Manufacturing Data

Digitization Wave in Manufacturing

Increasing Complexities in Manufacturing Processes



