

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) highlights the skyrocketing cost of the Trump administration's plan to sustain and upgrade U. S. nuclear arsenal, which is estimated to cost about $1.24 trillion over 30 years.



House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-WA), who along with Rep. Pete Visclosky asked for the report, expressed concern how the country will pay for this hefty effort.



'Congress still doesn't seem to have any answers as to how we will pay for this effort, or what the trade-offs with other national security efforts will be if we maintain an arsenal of over 4,000 nuclear weapons and expand our capacity to produce more,' he said in a statement Tuesday.



The CBO study comes amid reports that the Trump administration's Nuclear Posture Review, which is expected by the end of the year, could propose new types of nuclear weapons and increase their role in U. S. policy.



The Arms Control Association warned that if the Review does not scale back current spending plans, expenditures on nuclear weapons will endanger other high priority national security programs.



The US-based arms control body noted that if the effects of inflation are included, the 30-year cost to taxpayers between fiscal years 2017 and 2046 will exceed $1.5 trillion.



'The stark reality underlined by CBO is that unless the U. S. government finds a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, the nuclear weapons spending plan inherited by the Trump administration will pose a crushing affordability problem,' said Kingston Reif, director for disarmament and threat reduction policy at the Arms Control Association.



'The trillion and a half dollar triad is not just unaffordable, but it is unnecessary,' according to Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association.



In his opinion, the United States continues to retain more nuclear weapons, delivery systems, and supporting infrastructure than it needs to deter or respond to a nuclear attack. He suggests that additional savings could be found by shifting from a triad to a nuclear dyad.



This is the first official independent assessment by CBO of the long-term costs of upgrading and increasing capacity for the nuclear weapons enterprise that the Trump administration has planned.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX