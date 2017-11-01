

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda Motor Co., Inc. reported October sales of 127,353 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 0.9 percent vs. October 2016. With strong sales of passenger cars, Honda Division reported an increase of 1.2 percent on sales of 114,655. Acura Division sales were down slightly at 1.3 percent on sales of 12,698 vehicles.



Honda car sales gained 6.3 percent in October, with 60,283 units sold.



Civic sales climbed 15 percent on sales of 30,319 for the month, a new October record. Accord posted 26,740 sales, up 4.7 percent with the debut of the all-new 2018 model, with 2.0T and Hybrid variants yet to launch.



