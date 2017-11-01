

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Inc., reported October 2017 sales of 188,434 units. With one less selling day in October 2017 compared to October 2016, sales were up 1.1 percent on volume and up 5.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted October sales of 165,540 units, up 2.5 percent on a volume basis, and up 6.6 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted October sales of 22,894 units, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis, and down 4 percent on a DSR basis.



