Pied Ã Terre Foundation Announces "UTOPIA" International Peace Conference

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- An International World Conference on peace and conflict resolution "UTOPIA" will take place in Morelia, Michoacán, México, on March 13th of 2018, with the attendance of Nobel prize winners, civil society organizations, philosophers, artists, academic experts on the subject matter, social media and business leaders.

A few days ago, on the 23rd of October 2017, an international and interdisciplinary group of universities, NGO's, peace foundations, experts and civil society representatives met in Morelia, and agreed to collaborate in order to organize an "International Peace Conference", to discuss, analyze and make an urgent call on the current status of peace and the new challenges that post the emergent balance of power on the world.

The conference pursues three major purposes:

To call for the recovery of the most basic diplomatic values contained in the CBM (Confidence Building Measures) actions for the respect of human rights, discrimination and, in general, an urgent call from the world community encouraging political leaders to improve the environment of decency of the political discourses used and pronounced in representation of the most powerful nations of the world.

The analysis of the new and present regional landscape and balance of power between nations, making emphasis on the most urgent risk factors and conditions of the present nuclear agenda as well as the actual efforts carried out by the UN and other international peace agencies in their efforts for the resolution of international conflicts and for the improvement and maintenance of peace.

The revision of current international academic programs structured for the education on peace and aimed to the creation of a world culture of peace, tolerance and human responsibility on the matter.

"UTOPIA" Conference is an international initiative launched by "Pied Ã Terre Foundation", in coordination with the academic support of the Vasco de Quiroga Chair from Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo University and the Shimon Peres Chair for Peace from Anahuac University of México. The conference has been in consultation with other international experts and academic organizations, among others, with Dr. Louis Goodman a distinguished founder member of the Center for Conflict Resolution of the American University in Washington DC.

Pied Ã Terre is a residential hospitality company of international scope, born with the mision to influence the world's transformation through the promotion of peace.

