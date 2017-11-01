Global DevSecOps Market to 2023: Opportunities for Cloud Providers

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global DevSecOps Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Devsecops Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.7% During 2017-2023

The rising security breaches, awareness about DevSecOps platforms, need for improving SDLC by reducing the time wasted, and the increasing investment activities have led to the demand for DevSecOps. In addition, the growing demand for advanced technologies, such as AI, automation, and cloud technologies, are expected to support the DevSecOps market growth. The market is analyzed by regions, deployment type, and enterprise type.

In the recent times, a new trend is gaining popularity in the software development life cycle called DevSecOps. This technology bridges the gap between development, operations, and security teams to speed up the software development process through collaboration and communication among the teams. The goal of DevOps is to give more ownership to the development team for developing and monitoring applications. Security plays a key role by providing high-end security to the applications.



The rising adoption of various software applications among businesses and consumers has opened new avenues for hackers to hack data leading to the lack of security in terms of coding or configurations. DevSecOps is expected to play a vital role at this point in maintaining the security by collaborating various departments at the initial stages of product development.



Some of the companies covered in the report include IBM, Splunk, Chef Software, Puppet, Amazon, CA Technologies, Qualys, and others. The small and growing start-ups are focusing to provide high-end DevSecOps tools and are receiving a good number of customers. The big players are enhancing partnerships and M&A strategies with the small players to increase their footprints in the market, and thus, gain a leading position in the DevSecOps platform market. Players are investing in building an expertise workforce in the DevSecOps area to satisfy the ongoing and future demands.



