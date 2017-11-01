Launch of Cyberport Investors Network to drive deal flow and propel the growth of new economy companies

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2017 (CVCF) successfully concluded the first day of proceedings today. The two-day (1-2 November) forum has gathered the world's influential venture capitalists, investors, key industry players and stakeholders as well as digital tech start-ups at Cyberport to share insights on successful tech venture cases and global tech investment trends.

As a key advocate of the start-up ecosystem in Hong Kong, Cyberport hosted the CVCF and brought leading investors and tech start-ups under one roof to foster more investment matching and business collaboration opportunities. The Hon. Nicholas W Yang, JP, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong SAR Government, joined Cyberport's Chairman, Dr Lee George Lam to officiate the opening ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Mr Nicholas W Yang affirmed the Government's support to foster Hong Kong's innovation and technology development. "I am excited to see this signature event back at Cyberport, connecting the investment community and start-ups to a win-win partnership. We want to leverage on the expertise, business network and investment wisdom of VCs to help our local start-ups grow and thrive," he said.

At the opening ceremony, Cyberport launched a new key initiative, the Cyberport Investors Network (CIN). CIN is a structured platform that engages worldwide investors of leading venture capitalists, angel investors and private equity funds, to enhance the fundraising and deal-making capabilities of Cyberport start-ups. CIN comprises over 100 investors of different categories including angel, Pre-A and Post-A rounds, who are interested in new economy opportunities. Their diverse practices and investment aptitudes will complement the needs of Cyberport start-up community. In addition to accelerate start-up investment, CIN members will also share their investment expertise, help to attract more strategic investors and facilitate more collaboration opportunities.

"Hong Kong possesses many top-quality start-ups and digital tech solutions, particularly in FinTech and AI. Through the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum and the launch of CIN, we want to provide a unique platform to bridge quality investors with our high-potential start-ups and boost deal flows," said Dr Lee George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport, in his welcome remarks. "Here at Cyberport, the digital technology hub of Hong Kong, investors can easily find quality start-ups that are engaging in high-growth technology industries. By bringing in smart capital and facilitating more deal flows, we aim to offer promising start-ups unprecedented means to scale up and succeed, and thereby lead Hong Kong's innovation and technology development to a new era."

Duncan Chiu, Co-founder and Managing Director of Radiant Ventures as well as Chairman of Steering Group of CIN, said: "Interest in CIN membership is strong. Since September, more than 100 investors from over 50 funds and individuals have signed up. The fervent response is a vote of confidence in Hong Kong's digital tech start-ups and tech investments. We foresee greater chemistry and synergy between investors and Cyberport's start-ups, more deal flows, and a brighter future for Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry."

In addition to the launch of CIN, Cyberport announced a strategic partnership with the China Mergers and Acquisition Associations of Hong Kong (HKCMAA). This non-profit and non-government organisation is committed to establishing strategic alliance with the elites with all industries and promoting M&A market in Hong Kong. Through the partnership, HKCMAA and Cyberport aim to leverage on each party's unique network and services to facilitate deal flows and cross-border business development for technology companies, and to accelerate the growth of innovation and technology industry.

Dr Hu Zhanghong, Chairman of HKCMAA as well as Chairman and CEO of CCB International, said: "In collaboration with Cyberport, HKCMAA and CCB International will continue to promote advances in innovation and technology and help cultivate more unicorns to market."

To help start-ups and tech companies understand global investment trends, CVCF speakers examined such topics as the trending venture capital prospects in China and the world. Discussions on investment opportunities along the Digital Silk Road and in the Greater Bay Area shed light on the latest digital tech landscape in the region. To introduce investors to Hong Kong's outstanding digital tech projects, CVCF also features investor workshops and business matching sessions. Key speakers attending CVCF include senior executives from Ping An Group, Global Voyager Fund, Garage Technology Ventures, Intel Capital, Gobi Partners, and 500 Startups.

