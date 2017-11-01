

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported total October U.S. sales of 20,811 vehicles, representing a decrease of 8.4 percent versus October of last year.



Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 3,299 vehicles, marking an increase of 31.6 percent year-over-year.



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,510 vehicles, marking an increase of 2.3 percent versus October of last year. MMdM achieved its best-ever sales month for the Mazda MX-5 in the month of October.



