ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Lucite® SPA, a leading maker of cast acrylic for spa surfacing, today announced the availability of two colors, Sedona and Crimson Night. The 2018 hues, showcased alongside Aegean Sea, a not-yet-released concept color, are on display in booth #1331 at the 2017 International Pool, Spa, Patio Expo (IPSPE), happening now at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Distinguished in the industry for its long-standing color leadership, Lucite® SPA introduced the new shades as part of its popular Metallix™ Series.

"Spas are undoubtedly destinations in their own right," said Beth Almond, ASID, color consultant to Lucite International. "Today, manufacturers must meet consumer expectations and ultimately forge an emotional connection with users. Sedona and Crimson Night reimagine the emotional connection between color and the art of relaxation, allowing manufacturers to offer customers wanderlust without leaving home."

Today Lucite® SPA offers more than 17 hues in textured granites, smooth, elegant marbles and lustrous surface effects that are designed to fit any environment.

Each year, Lucite® SPA unveils color cards with images and stories for dealers to use in their showrooms. To follow are the stories for the new colors:

Sedona: Sedona's red rock rises majestically from the desert flatlands. Brilliantly sunlit mesas radiate an energy that transcends explanation. For some an invitation to adventure and mystery, for others a sacred place for tranquility and reflection.

Crimson Night: Reach for the stars. Be swept along the Milky Way as it stretches across the night sky. Vibrant, sophisticated, and perfect for celebrations big and small.

Before spa enthusiasts can enjoy the serenity of Sedona or capture the allure of Crimson Night, Lucite® SPA colors begin as concepts. Joining the new colors in the booth is Aegean Sea, a color concept. Show attendees are encouraged to soak in Aegean Sea and share their thoughts on the color idea.

"We know color can have a tremendous impact on how people feel about purchasing and ultimately using a spa," said Chris Robinson, business manager for Lucite International. "Ultimately everything we do is about creating an experience. We've found that color is an important component in creating products that people feel good about using."

Lucite® SPA reimagined the imagery for IPSPE to reflect the new colors. In previous years, the company connected its latest introductions to beautiful photographs of natural environments. This year, Lucite® SPA is honoring the idea that color is not just an experience, but it connects people to a destination where they once vacationed or aspire to visit.

"When we looked at our new colors, we were reminded of the colors that came out of the modernism movement. We commissioned an artist in our home state of Tennessee who has a background in creating tourism destination posters with a bright, bold mid-century style," said Robinson. "He created 'destination' illustrations for each of our new colors. Sedona is a home in the desert, Crimson Night is a rooftop in an urban setting and Aegan Sea is a seaside property."

A spa made from Lucite® cast acrylic has the strength, durability and toughness to withstand frequent use. Available in a wide array of textures and colors that won't fade over time, Lucite® cast acrylic resists everyday wear and tear, stains, and superficial scratches.

