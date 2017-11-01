SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD) (the "Company"), a leading provider of data driven solutions, today announced that board member Brad Parscale will be speaking at the annual Web Summit event in Lisbon, Portugal.

Nicknamed by Bloomberg, "Davos for Geeks", Web Summit has held a conference every November since 2010, with the aim of connecting the technology community with all industries, both old and new. Web Summit has since grown to become the largest technology conference in the world, each year boasting over 60,000 Attendees, over 1,000 Speakers, more than 2,000 Journalists in attendance, and over 160 countries represented.

In addition to Mr. Parscale other prominent speakers include former United States Vice-President Al Gore, Slack Co-Founder & CEO Stewart Butterfield, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, Tinder Co-Founder & Chairman Sean Rad, Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, Rovio Entertainment CEO Kati Levoranta, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Facebook Co-Founder Dustin Moskovitz, Olympian & Transgender Rights Advocate Caitlyn Jenner, AOL Co-Founder Steve Case, Musician & Philanthropist Wyclef Jean, Television Celebrity Dr. Oz, NFL Star Terrell Owens, GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving, America First Policies Senior Adviser Katie Walsh and many more.

"Web Summit is undoubtedly the largest tech conference in the world," said CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. "We are honored to be represented at such a prestigious global event. Brad has proven his genius and expertise as one of the leading experts in the world when it comes to data-driven solutions, and we are very excited that he will be able share his strategies and insights with others."

In August of this year, CloudCommerce announced the acquisition of Parscale Creative. At that time Mr. Parscale joined the CloudCommerce board of directors. Under his strategic leadership, CloudCommerce plans to expand rapidly with services in data, machine learning, and analytics, and to continue acquiring exceptional companies.

Brad Parscale commented, "I love sharing my experience about helping Mr. Trump win the Presidency. My strategies work for businesses and politicians and Web Summit is a great platform to be able to share this knowledge. It is an honor to be speaking along side so many notable industry leaders."

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions. We help our clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, we believe data is the key to digital success. Our goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a "data first" strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision.

To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit www.cloudcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: 805-964-3313

Email contact

