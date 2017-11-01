LibraryBub's November Books From Independent Publishers

LOS ANGELES, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LibraryBub continues to serve librarians and independent publishers by being the market maker for both parties. This month's highly anticipated selection of outstanding self-published books is now available. Many are award-winners and best-sellers in their categories.

LibraryBub CEO, Alinka Rutkowska, shares, "Librarians have a special place in my heart. As a child I won the reading contest at my local library and that first win carried me to where I am today. As an author I understand the hardships writers go through to get discovered. That's why I'm thrilled to be able to connect librarians with outstanding indie books. It's a win-win-win, the third win being the readers' who get to expand their horizons by having these terrific books available to them."

Here is November's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

The Suitable Inheritor by Pushpendra Mehta (ISBN: 978-1523925131)

Designs on Ivy's Locket by Connie Chappell (ISBN: 978-1612969633)

Lucky or Not, Here I Come by Gerry Orz (ISBN: 978-1546431237)

Sarah's Smile (The Daughters of Riverton) (Volume 1) by Dawn Kinzer (ISBN: 978-0997815405)

Romance

Breezy and Dodo: A Life Story by John ("Breezy") F Bartkowski (ISBN: 978-1942489405)

Hijacked by Leslie Lynch (ISBN: 978-1499535556)

Without Consent by Bev Irwin (ISBN: 978-1937329860)

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Ignite (The Bound Ones) by Tricia Barr (ISBN: 978-0998977713)

I Can See You (Emma Willis) (Volume 1) by Joss Landry (ISBN: 978-0996044196)

Children ' s

The ABC Animal Picnic by Janina Rossiter (ISBN: 978-1547002870)

The Amazing Snowman Duel (Snowman Paul) (Volume 5) by Yossi Lapid (ISBN: 978-0997389982)

Jorge and the Lost Cookie Jar by Marta Arroyo (ISBN-13: 978-0-9970032-3-9)

NON-FICTION:

Self- Help

Navigating Change: Conscious Endings, Visionary Beginnings by Christine Warren (ISBN: 978-0999139509)

The Glories of Aging by Faith Strong (ISBN: 978-0996405706)

Introverts: Leverage Your Strengths for an Effective Job Search by Gabriela Casineanu (ASIN: B0732L97DL)

Social Science

Pride: You Can't Heal If You're Hiding From Yourself by Dr. Ronald Holt &, Dr. William Huggett (ISBN: 978-0998582917)

The Fascinated Observer: A Guide to Embodying S.T.A.R. Philosophy by Kristy Sweetland (ISBN: 978-0982676936)

Religion and Spirituality

Powerful Prayers in the War Room: Learning to Pray like a Powerful Prayer Warrior (Spiritual Battle Plan for Prayer) (Volume 1) by Daniel B Lancaster (ISBN: 978-1523334773)

The Girl Who Could Read Hearts by Sherry Maysonave (ISBN: 978-1504351119)

Laodicea: Why the World Is Not Yet Ready for the Second Coming by B. Lising (ISBN: 978-1482854671)

Gold in Havilah by Jean Hoefling (ISBN: 978-1512787962)

S.T.A.R. Philosophy: Accept Thyself as Divine by Nina Brown (ISBN: 978-0982676912)

History

Brave & Funny Memories of WWII by a P-38 Fighter Pilot by Lyndon Shubert (ISBN: 978-0-9835761-0-5)

Answering the Call: With the 91st Infantry Division in the Italian Campaign During World War II, 3rd Edition by Stephen L Wilson (ISBN: 978-1635050639)

Edelweiss: Chronicle of a Del Mar Beach House, 1885 to Now by Juliana Maxey-Allison (ISBN: 978-0997003208)

S McPherson, USA Today Bestselling Author, says "I am so thrilled that I decided to put my book in the hands of LibraryBub. It has led to incredible exposure and has gotten my books coverage through moguls like Fox and ABC."

Librarians are welcome to register for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are requested to go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@librarybub.com

