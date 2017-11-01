SHENZEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, successfully completed phase-1 5G transport test in cooperation with Telefonica at its Future Networks Lab in Madrid, Spain. It marks the two parties have been standing at the forefront of 5G industry chain.

Telefonica has very positive comments on the test results. "The test results completely meet the expectation," said Mr. Luis M. Contreras, Telefonica GCTIO. According to the plan of Telefonica, it will continue to perform phase-2 transport test together with ZTE, and will perform further tests and verification for 5G end-to-end solutions.

In this test, ZTE provided the new 5G Flexhaul solution, a transport solution integrating fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul features. It comprises ZXCTN 609 based on innovative FlexE Tunnel technology, and ZXMP M721 CX66A based on low latency OTN (Optical Transport Network) technology.

By virtue of the innovative FlexE Tunnel technology, the forwarding latency, in the test of ZXCTN 609, is less than 0.5µs per node, and the protection switching time is less than 1ms, well satisfying the requirements of 5G uRLLC service for super-high reliability and ultra-low latency. Besides, ZTE completed the integrated transport of CPRI/eCPRI and Backhaul services, demonstrating the distinctive feature of ZTE 5G Flexhaul solution, namely, unified transport of Fronthaul and Backhaul, winning high recognition from experts of Telefonica. ZTE's innovative FlexE Tunnel technology extends FlexE from a point-to-point interface technology to an end-to-end networking technology and provides industrial grade ultra-high reliability of 99.9999%.

In the test of the ZXMP M721 CX66A, the end-to-end latency caused by equipment processing is only 5µs, which is one order lower than that of the traditional OTN equipment.

"ZTE's 5G Flexhaul solution provides a solution for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul applications using a common product series which supports flexible on-demand deployment models, furthering ZTE's stake in 5G market," according to the renowned consulting firm GlobalData.

ZTE has been taking 5G development as the core strategy and striving to lead 5G innovations. ZTE has extended cooperation on 5G R&D with many high-end operators such as China Mobile, SoftBank, Korea Telecom, U Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and Hutchison Drei Austria. In the test and verification performed together with Telefonica, ZTE exhibited industry-leading test results, which will further promote fast development of the 5G industry chain.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and 346 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 5,192,131,686 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn

Margrete Ma

+8675526775207

ma.gaili@zte.com.cn



