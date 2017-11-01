

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suggesting differences remain over key details of the House Republican tax reform bill, the release of a draft of the legislation has been delayed.



House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Tex., said Tuesday night the draft of the bill would be released on Thursday after previously being expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.



'Ways and Means Committee Members met tonight to discuss the work we are doing on pro-growth tax reform,' Brady said. 'In consultation with President Trump and our leadership team, we have decided to release the bill text on Thursday.'



He added, 'We are pleased with the progress we are making and we remain on schedule to take action and approve a bill at our Committee beginning next week.'



The delayed release of the draft of the bill reportedly reflects disagreements about how to offset the cost of the $5.5 trillion in tax cuts included in the legislation.



A proposal to eliminate the state and local tax deduction has raised significant concerns among members of Congress from high-tax states.



Opposition to the tax reform bill from Republicans in states such as New York and California would doom the legislation.



Brady has offered a compromise that would preserve the deduction for local property taxes but not for state and local income taxes.



A report from Politico said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., briefed conservative leaders on some details of the bill that had been finalized.



Sources in the meeting told Politico the bill would lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent while keeping the top income tax rate at 39.6 percent, although lawmakers have not settled on which incomes would be hit by that rate.



President Donald Trump said before a meeting with business leaders on Tuesday he wants the House to pass a tax reform bill by Thanksgiving.



Trump said that he wants the House to pass the legislation by the November 23rd holiday and hopes that the bill can be signed before Christmas.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX