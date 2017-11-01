Global Healthcare Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in Healthcare Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in Healthcare Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing need of effective supply chain management due to increase patient visits at hospitals, high demand for rfid in healthcare to improve operational efficiency and recent technological developments in radio-frequency identification (RFID) in healthcare.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Need of Effective Supply Chain Management Due to Increase Patient Visits at Hospitals
3.1.2 High Demand for RFID in Healthcare to Improve Operational Efficiency
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in Healthcare
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in Healthcare Market, By Application
4.1 Patient Monitoring and Tracking
4.2 Access Control
4.3 Inventory Management
4.4 Medication Authentication and Control
4.5 Blood Transfer Tracking
4.6 Equipment Tracking
4.7 Supply Chain
4.8 Other Applications
5 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in Healthcare Market, By Component
5.1 Systems & Softwares
5.2 RFID Tags
5.3 RFID Readers
5.4 RFID Middleware
5.5 RFID Printers
5.6 RFID Cabinets
6 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in Healthcare Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Awarepoint Corporation
- CAEN RFID srl
- Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
- Ekahau, Inc.
- GAO RFID Inc.
- Impinj, Inc.
- Intermec (Honeywell International Inc.)
- LogiTag Systems Ltd.
- WaveMark, Inc
- VIZBEE RFID Solutions
- ThingMagic, Inc.
- Tagsys RFID Group, Inc. (CXIgnited)
- STid Electronic Identification
- Stanley Innerspace
- Sonitor RTLS Technologies
- SMARTRAC N.V.
- Radianse
- MetraTec GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jr8rrg/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716