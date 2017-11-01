Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive common rail direct injection (CRDI) system marketto grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CRDI systemmarketfor 2017-2021. Common rail direct injection (CRDI) system is a type of fuel delivery system that allows fuel to be supplied to individual injectors through a common rail.

Vehicle manufacturers are upgrading fuel delivery systems used in their passenger car models to replace carburetors with direct injection for fuel delivery systems. Unlike carbureted engines, which allow fuel to mix with air within the inlet port before being pushed into the combustion chamber, direct injection allows a precise amount of fuel to be injected directed into the combustion chamber to enable effective combustion.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global CRDI system market:

Rising stringency of vehicular emissions regulations and fuel economy standards

Increasing penetration of direct injected engines within emerging countries

Rising preference for pickup trucks and SUVs

The rising level of air pollution is driving governing bodies to upgrade emission regulations at intervals less than a year. This is expected to result in vehicle manufacturers equipping CRDI system in vehicles to reduce emissions. CRDI system in an engine can increase the efficiency of combustion by electronically controlling the ratio of air and fuel injected into the combustion chamber. The optimum level of air and fuel in the mixture allows for a complete combustion to take place without leaving by-products.

Raj Gaurav Singh, a lead powertrain research analyst at Technavio, says, "Emissions regulations such as Euro emissions standards formulated by the European Commission and US federal emission regulations formulated by the USEPA are involved in formulating and implementing vehicular emission regulations since 2000. Developing nations like India and China are increasingly adopting Euro emissions standards and USEPA regulations for designing vehicle emissions norms."

Increasing penetration of direct injected engines within emerging countries

Economies of emerging countries are highly cost-sensitive. Hence, low-cost utility vehicles are highly preferred for commute and personal purposes in emerging countries. Increased mileage is also a major factor influencing the purchasing decision of customers in emerging countries. Vehicles with increased mileage are cheaper to maintain as compared with high-powered vehicles.

"CRDI system is being used by automobile companies, such as Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, and Toyota, in emerging countries. For instance, Maruti Suzuki has launched a version of compact sedan, Maruti Suzuki Swift, with DDiS sourced from Fiat Automobile for increasing the power and fuel efficiency of diesel car," adds Raj

Rising preference for pickup trucks and SUVs

SUVs and pickup trucks are high-powered vehicles having higher seating, ground clearance, and center of gravity and can travel in off-road conditions. However, these high-powered vehicles have higher fuel consumption as compared to hatchbacks and sedans. Pickup trucks are versatile vehicles that can be used for personal as well as commercial purposes.

Stringent fuel efficiency standards for high-powered vehicles and strict emission regulations have induced vehicle manufacturers to equip CRDI system in SUVs and pickup trucks. Hence, the rising sales of pickup trucks and SUVs will drive the demand for CRDI system in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Top vendors:

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

