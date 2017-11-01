Technavio's latest report on the global automotive head gasket marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In Europe, the demand for commercial vehicles increased due to favorable economic conditions. Italy, Spain, and France saw a considerable growth in the market. In Western Europe, the commercial vehicle market has been steadily increasing, with Germany as the highest contributor. In the region, Poland witnessed a strong growth in comparison to Russia. The Russian market declined due to political unrest in the country.

Ganesh Subramanium, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "In APAC, Thailand and Indonesia witnessed a dip in the automobile market due to the reduction in demand in the local market. Even the third largest market in Southeast Asia, i.e., Malaysia, witnessed a decline in the auto market. Whereas, China, India, and Southeast Asia have become the highest contributors among all emerging markets. China's automotive market has shown a drastic growth in passenger vehicle segment."

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive head gasket marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Improvement in engine performance by using performance MLS with the LaserWeld technology

Increase in engine durability by using new combinations of materials

High investment in R&D to improve head gasket performance

Improvement in engine performance by using performance MLS with the LaserWeld technology

The LaserWeld is a patented manufacturing process for MLS, invented by Lloyd Garrold Wade. This process includes a layer of electrical resistance or stopper layer between multi-layered steel gasket assembly. The layers are welded together using a laser, which eliminates the process of joining the layers using rivets or eyelets. This improves the efficiency of the manufacturing process and reduces the price of the gaskets.

"Sealing beads placed between the layers eliminate over-compression, reduce the head lift, prevent gasket damages, ensure a superior combustion seal, and provide proper sealing stress between the cylinder head and block," according to Ganesh

Increase in engine durability by using new combinations of materials

Increase in demand for efficient engines has forced gasket manufacturers to design head gaskets with an optimal sealing capability that allow efficient combustion. Modern head gaskets have high tensile strength and can withstand a wide temperature range. This prevents bending of essential components like engine block and head.

The efficient sealing capability increases the durability of engines by eliminating leakages. Traditional head gaskets were not capable of withstanding increasing cylinder pressure and high temperatures. Therefore, gasket manufacturers shifted to various combinations of MLS with elastomer coating.

High investment in R&D to improve head gasket performance

With the increasing demand for high-performance head gaskets, manufacturers are investing more in R&D to make a gasket which is capable of withstanding increasing engine pressure and high temperatures. The main concern has always been to increase the durability of engines as any error in gasket sealing may cause a blowout.

Manufacturers like Blue Diamond Technologies use a technology called Marc Non-linear Finite Element Analysis, which uses a virtual simulation of the engine environment. This helps to understand the internal and external factors affecting the engine like temperature, compression set, maximum/minimum tolerance conditions, and swell.

Key vendors:

Blue Diamond Technologies

BRUSS

Dana

Datwyler

ElringKlinger

