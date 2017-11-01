Global 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include tissue engineering and dental implants set to boost 3D pioprinting and increasing requirement for customized medicine.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Tissue engineering and dental implants set to boost 3D pioprinting

3.1.2 Increasing requirement for customized medicine

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in 3D Bioprinting

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 3D Bioprinting Market, By Material



Extracellular Matrices

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Other Materials

Fibrinogen

Gelatin

Alginate

5 3D Bioprinting Market, By Application



Research Applications

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Drug Research

Clinical Applications

Bone & Cartilage

Skin

Blood Vessels

6 3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology



Microextrusion Bioprinting

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Pneumatic Extrusion based 3D bioprinting

Syringe-based printing

Other Technologies

7 3D Bioprinting Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc.

Gesim

Envisiontec GmbH

Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Poietis

Regenhu Ltd.

3Dynamic Systems Ltd.

Biobots

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Cellink

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Digilab

InSphero

