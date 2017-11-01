Global 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include tissue engineering and dental implants set to boost 3D pioprinting and increasing requirement for customized medicine.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Tissue engineering and dental implants set to boost 3D pioprinting
3.1.2 Increasing requirement for customized medicine
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in 3D Bioprinting
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 3D Bioprinting Market, By Material
- Extracellular Matrices
- Living Cells
- Hydrogels
- Other Materials
- Fibrinogen
- Gelatin
- Alginate
5 3D Bioprinting Market, By Application
- Research Applications
- Regenerative Medicine
- 3D Cell Culture
- Drug Research
- Clinical Applications
- Bone & Cartilage
- Skin
- Blood Vessels
6 3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology
- Microextrusion Bioprinting
- Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
- Laser-Assisted Bioprinting
- Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
- Pneumatic Extrusion based 3D bioprinting
- Syringe-based printing
- Other Technologies
7 3D Bioprinting Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
- Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc.
- Gesim
- Envisiontec GmbH
- Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc.
- Poietis
- Regenhu Ltd.
- 3Dynamic Systems Ltd.
- Biobots
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- Cellink
- 3D Bioprinting Solutions
- Digilab
- InSphero
