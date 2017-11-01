sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,095 Euro		-0,004
-4,04 %
WKN: A1W8HG ISIN: CA63902L1004 Ticker-Symbol: 50N 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,098
0,114
17:15
0,101
0,112
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD0,095-4,04 %