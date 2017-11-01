Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises (TSXV: NSP) (FSE: 50N) (OTCQB: NSPDF) has received a provisional U.S. patent for a hemp protein isolate which the company claims is superior in concentration to existing hemp proteins currently in the market. Naturally Splendid, a biotechnology and consumer products company, is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products.

Dave Eto, CEO, stated: "The provisional patent for hemp protein isolate compliments our previous work with HempOmega™ IP to secure the two ingredients streams of hemp seed processing. Hemp protein is the most digestible protein of any plant on earth and the Omega 3 to Omega 6 ratio is the perfect balance for human health according to the World Health Organization. This gives NSE the advantage over processors who are looking for avenues to market their down-stream hemp ingredients. Additionally, there are current world consumption trends that include; reduced meat & dairy consumption, values-based consumerism and growth in vegetarianism/veganism. With this undeniable trend towards plant-based human nutrition globally, hemp is well positioned with its nutritional excellence to serve as the next viable protein source."

The company is building an expanding portfolio of patents and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Craig Goodwin, President, added: "Global trends towards plant-based ingredients and products continues to strengthen. We are positioned to capitalize on this robust trend towards healthier products. Recently for example, Cargill, the largest privately held food and agriculture company in the world sold off their last U.S. animal feedlots to invest in plant-based proteins. Increasingly, consumers are demanding more than ever clean, plant-based ingredients and food choices especially considering rising knowledge and concern over animal welfare and the environmental impact of meat consumption. Concerns over high levels of antibiotics and hormones in animal products, in addition to reports linking meat consumption to cancer are driving consumers to view meat as a less than ideal protein source. These trends are creating significant opportunities for Naturally Splendid and the plant-based omega and protein ingredients we have developed."

The company recently acquired Prosnack Natural Foods, which added the "ElevateMe™" lifestyle brand of healthy meal replacement products to the company's product line. Prosnack's products are distributed throughout North America.

The company jointly operates a 12,000 square foot facility near Vancouver, British Columbia, which offers commercial-scale custom processing solutions.

The shares are trading at $0.155, and with 82 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $12.7 million.

