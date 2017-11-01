SBID Awards 2017 Winners Revealed

LONDON, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The highly anticipated winners of the SBID International Design Awards 2017 were revealed on Friday 27 October 2017 at a dazzling ceremony at the home of the awards, the prestigious Dorchester hotel in London's Mayfair. With a 40% increase of entries and over 100,000 public votes, this year's awards have been one of the most globally represented editions to date, and include industry talent from over 40 countries across the globe.
(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594361/SBID_International_Design_Awards_2017.jpg )
The competition this year was as impressive as ever, with some of the world's best known hotel chains, retail, technology and automotive brands in the shortlist of finalists. The winners equally represent 4 continents worldwide with winning projects from the UAE, USA, Hong Kong, Egypt and more.
Click here to see the full list of winners.
SBID President, Vanessa Brady OBE said: "We're now in the seventh edition of the Awards and each year the support and volume of entries surprise and delight us. Now a firmly established event on the international design calendar, the SBID Awards is one of the most exciting celebrations of design excellence for the global industry."
The winners of this year's SBID International Design Awards are:
Hotel Public Space
Wanda Hotel Design Institute for Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel
Hotel Bedrooms & Suites
BAR Studio for Grand Hyatt Hong Kong - Ambassador Harbour View Suite
Retail Design
LXA for Intersect by Lexus
Public Space Design
Bluehaus Group for Orbi Dubai
Show Flats and Development
David Chang Associates International for Grand Influx Presentation Center
Office Design
Elkus Manfredi Architects for Potamus Trading
Healthcare Design
CSISZER Design Studio for Apheresis Centre
Residential Design Project over £1M
Fenton Whelan for Greybrook House Penthouse
Residential Apartment under £1M
DAR Designs for Parkview Residence
Residential House under £1M
Bernard Interiors for Park Terrace
KBB Project
Oakeve Interior Architect Design Practice for Hurlingham
CGI & Visualisation (3D Renderings)
Virtual Resolution for DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel Redevelopment
Club and Bar Design
Hirsch Bedner and Associates for Ultima
Restaurant Design
External Reference and Chu Uroz for Alkimia
All of the winners and finalists are featured in The Global Interior Design 2017 coffee table book which is available to purchase at http://www.sbidawards.com
About SBID (Society of British International Design)
The Society of British and International Design (SBID) is the professional accrediting organisation for the interior design industry in the UK.
For more information, visit http://www.sbidawards.com