SBID Awards 2017 Winners Revealed

The highly anticipated winners of the SBID International Design Awards 2017 were revealed on Friday 27 October 2017 at a dazzling ceremony at the home of the awards, the prestigious Dorchester hotel in London's Mayfair. With a 40% increase of entries and over 100,000 public votes, this year's awards have been one of the most globally represented editions to date, and include industry talent from over 40 countries across the globe.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594361/SBID_International_Design_Awards_2017.jpg )

The competition this year was as impressive as ever, with some of the world's best known hotel chains, retail, technology and automotive brands in the shortlist of finalists. The winners equally represent 4 continents worldwide with winning projects from the UAE, USA, Hong Kong, Egypt and more.

Click here to see the full list of winners.

SBID President, Vanessa Brady OBE said: "We're now in the seventh edition of the Awards and each year the support and volume of entries surprise and delight us. Now a firmly established event on the international design calendar, the SBID Awards is one of the most exciting celebrations of design excellence for the global industry."

The winners of this year's SBID International Design Awards are:

Hotel Public Space

Wanda Hotel Design Institute for Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel

Hotel Bedrooms & Suites

BAR Studio for Grand Hyatt Hong Kong - Ambassador Harbour View Suite

Retail Design

LXA for Intersect by Lexus

Public Space Design

Bluehaus Group for Orbi Dubai

Show Flats and Development

David Chang Associates International for Grand Influx Presentation Center

Office Design

Elkus Manfredi Architects for Potamus Trading

Healthcare Design

CSISZER Design Studio for Apheresis Centre

Residential Design Project over £1M

Fenton Whelan for Greybrook House Penthouse

Residential Apartment under £1M

DAR Designs for Parkview Residence

Residential House under £1M

Bernard Interiors for Park Terrace

KBB Project

Oakeve Interior Architect Design Practice for Hurlingham

CGI & Visualisation (3D Renderings)

Virtual Resolution for DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel Redevelopment

Club and Bar Design

Hirsch Bedner and Associates for Ultima

Restaurant Design

External Reference and Chu Uroz for Alkimia

All of the winners and finalists are featured in The Global Interior Design 2017 coffee table book which is available to purchase at http://www.sbidawards.com

