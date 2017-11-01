Global Benzene Market 2017-2021 - Fluctuating Prices of Benzene in the Domestic Markets of Various Countries

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Benzene Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global benzene market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Benzene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is declining crude oil prices. The basic raw material for manufacturing benzene is naphtha. Naphtha is derived from crude oil by its fractional distillation. Petrochemical prices are dependent on crude oil prices, which tend to fluctuate. The fluctuating crude oil prices affect the prices of the raw material, affecting the cost of production of benzene.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for benzene for various applications. Benzene is commonly used as a raw material for the industrial production of chemicals, such as phenol, styrene, cumene, and aniline. It is an important component of many paint products such as sealants, top coats, solvents, and spray paints lacquers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of benzene in the domestic markets of various countries. The fluctuating price of benzene has been one of the major factors hindering the growth of the benzene market in China. Being one of the top manufacturers and consumers of benzene, China saw price fluctuations for benzene in 2016.

Major manufacturers such as Sinopec have increased their benzene prices in North China by 300 CHY ($45.39) per ton. The benzene price in China in 2016 was 6,900 CHY ($1,043.97) per ton. Benzene prices in China increased due to a prolonged tightness in cargo availability in the domestic market.



Key vendors

BASF

ExxonMobil

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

GS Caltex

Haldia Petrochemicals

Indian Oil Corporation

NAFTPRO Petroleum Products

Phillips 66

PTT Global Chemical

RTGERS

Saudi Arabian Oil

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by derivative

Global benzene market by derivative

Global benzene market by styrene

Global benzene market by cumene

Global benzene market by cyclohexane

Global benzene market by aniline

Global market for other benzene derivatives

PART 07: Regional landscape



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends

Declining crude oil prices

Technological advances in benzene production

Increasing investments in the Middle East

PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

BASF

ExxonMobil

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company

PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3fkbp/global_benzene





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716