Wireless Antenna Market to Rise Beyond 8.27% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wireless antenna market report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. One trend in the wireless antenna market is deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks. The consumption of mobile data has risen at an exponential rate, which has fueled the demand for next-generation LTE wireless networks such as 3G and 4G. LTE is one of the fastest-growing mobile technologies for which specific bands have been designated according to ReportsnReports.com.

Get complete report on Wireless Antenna Market spread across 74 pages, analyzing 7 major companies and providing 29 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1218270-global-wireless-antenna-market-2017-2021.html .

The analysts forecast global wireless antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% during the period 2017-2021. According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of connectivity in vehicles. The adoption of wireless connectivity in vehicles is increasing across the globe. Wireless connectivity enables the users to communicate with the external world even while driving. It also enhances other features like navigation and infotainment. In addition, it improves the safety standards of the vehicles and increases the driving pleasure of the driver. The increased adoption of wireless connectivity, particularly in the passenger car segment, is one of the most crucial factors driving the growth of the global wireless antenna market.

An antenna is a metallic device that transmits and receives electromagnetic waves. It transforms a radio frequency (RF) signal into an electromagnetic wave, which is transmitted into space. Antennae have a property known as reciprocity. This means that an antenna will maintain the same characteristics irrespective of whether it is transmitting or receiving signals. An antenna is an important part of any radio equipment.

Order a copy of Global Wireless Antenna Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1218270 .

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high associated cost. The cost associated with the acquisition of a site and the installation process for an antenna network, specifically for a telecom network, is very high. This hinders the growth of the global wireless antenna market. In addition, organizations need to adhere to the stringent spectrum regulations that are set by the telecommunication standard organizations. This is an expensive affair for the organizations. The attractiveness of the industry and the presence of a large number of players in the market have created persistent pressure for competitive pricing, which is adversely affecting the profit margins of the organizations.

Key players in the global wireless antenna market: Fractus Antennas, Pulse Electronics, Taoglas, and YAGEO. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Johanson Technology, Linx Technologies, and AirNet Communications.

Related report is Global VoLTE Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global VoLTE market to grow at a CAGR of 47.46% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global VoLTE market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total global VoLTE subscriptions as well the number of commercial networks deployed.

Top players are AT&T, Ericsson, Nokia, SK Telecom, T-Mobile. The other prominent vendors in the market are Bell Canada, Bharti Airtel, Bouygues Telecom, Celcom Axiata, Cisco, DNA, DTAC, Huawei, Kcell, KT, KPN, LG Uplus, Mavenir Systems, Mobile TeleSystems, Mobitel, Orange, Rogers Communications, Saudi Telecom Company, SFR, Smart Communications, Swisscom, Tata DoCoMo (Teleservices), TDC, Telekom Austria, Telenor, TELUS, Turkcell, and Vodafone. Browse completes VoLTE Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1150481-global-volte-market-2017-2021.html .

Explore other new reports on IT & Telecommunication Market http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml