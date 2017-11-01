According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive instrument cluster market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the predicted period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006320/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive instrument cluster market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growing sales of luxury vehicles are increasing the demand for digital instrument clusters. Due to the decrease in the price of TFT/LCD displays, even the low segment or mid-size segment cars are being equipped with hybrid instrument clusters. Major players such as Continental, Visteon, and Bosch are investing in R&D to provide a better consumer experience.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global automotive instrument cluster market into three major segments by technology. They are:

Hybrid

Analog

Digital

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive analog instrument cluster market

Analog instrument clusters are the oldest and the primitive form of instrument clusters and were widely used in the automotive market. Entry-level passenger cars are mostly equipped with analog instrument clusters that have a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, and other basic indicators and warning systems.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead automotive electronics research analyst from Technavio, "The vehicles are being equipped with more electronic and digital components. The reduced price of digital components has led to the acceptance of hybrid and digital instrument clusters. Even the consumers are expecting advanced features and displays in their vehicles."

Global automotive hybrid instrument cluster market

Hybrid instrument clusters consist of digital and analog features and combine the two to display the information to the driver. They also provide partial reconfigurability where the instrument cluster is set to display predefined information. The user has no choice to modify or eliminate some of the pre-set information.

"LCD display other information such as temperature, traffic data, and may repeat some values such as speed exhibited by analog components. The shift from the analog instrument clusters to hybrid instrument clusters is one of the main factors for the growth of the hybrid instrument cluster market," says Amey

Global automotive digital instrument cluster market

Digital instrument clusters are the ones that display all the information digitally, mostly on an LCD or TFT display. They also allow reconfigurability and the users can customize the information according to their convenience.

The fully digital instrument cluster is still in introduction phase. However, the market for the same is expected to grow during the forecast period. The digital clusters will be used in luxury vehicles or newer vehicles, such as electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Magneti Marelli

Nippon Seiki

Visteon

Browse Related Reports:

Global Self-balancing Motorcycle Market 2017-2021

Global Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle AC Generator Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006320/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com