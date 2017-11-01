These small creatures could prove to be important in advancing the design of solar technologies known as organic PV, potentially a lower cost option to the conventional PV technologies.
Researchers in a Yale University Laboratory led by Associate Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering applied these diatoms to organic solar cells, their results are published in the journal Organic Electronics.
"It's really amazing that these things exist in nature," said Lyndsey McMillon-Brown, a Ph.D. student in Taylor's lab, and lead author of the