Fossilized Diatoms, an algae that has the ability to manipulate light, are being used to solve a design problem that has long plagues the proliferation of organic solar cells. The diatoms can be found in all waters and in the bark of trees. They possess a skeleton made of nanostructured silica or glass.

These small creatures could prove to be important in advancing the design of solar technologies known as organic PV, potentially a lower cost option to the conventional PV technologies.

Researchers in a Yale University Laboratory led by Associate Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering applied these diatoms to organic solar cells, their results are published in the journal Organic Electronics.

"It's really amazing that these things exist in nature," said Lyndsey McMillon-Brown, a Ph.D. student in Taylor's lab, and lead author of the ...

