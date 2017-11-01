Technavio's latest market research report on the global baby wipes marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global baby wipes market is the introduction of varied products by manufacturers. As babies have mild skin, the products meant for usage on their skin must be manufactured with safe and healthy resources and the products should undergo strict quality checks. Hence, vendors are focused on launching new products that are chlorine or alcohol free, apart from being biodegradableand soft on the skin.

The top three emerging trends driving the global baby wipes market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Product innovation

Rise in R&D investments

Unique marketing strategies adopted by key vendors

Product innovation

One of the major trends in the baby wipes market is product innovation. To discover areas of potential innovation to meet the demands of parents, vendors are conducting life cycle assessments on their products. Consequently, a major anticipated innovation are environment-friendly and sustainable products. Several factors are contributing to this high demand. Parents usually opt for harmless and alcohol-and-chemical free baby products.

According to Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio for toys and baby products, "As per government regulations and consumer choices, vendors are focused on manufacturing eco-friendly products. SCA sells baby wipes under its flagship brand Libero. Earth Friendly Baby sells natural and organic products all over the world. Its Gentle Aloe Vera Wet Wipes are made of natural and organic substances. They are free from artificial fragrance and are 100% biodegradable."

Rise in R&D investments

A developing trend in the baby wipes market is the rise in R&D investments by major vendors. Key players are delivering innovative baby wipes due to rapidly changing technologies and rising consumer preferences. Apart from equipping vendors to bring superior products, investments in R&D help them plan strategies to differentiate their products in the market.

"To introduce improved personal care products, wipes, and non-woven materials, Kimberly-Clark has invested in R&D. P&G believes that expenditure on R&D assists the company to develop technologies to meet the requirements of the consumers," says Shikha.

Unique marketing strategies adopted by key vendors

The global baby wipes market has several large and diversified players competing for market share. To obtain dominance in the market and attract consumers, a different strategy is followed by each of these players. P&G sells baby wipes under its flagship brand Pampers. The brand is known for its innovation and the strong relationship that it shares with its customers. Kimberly-Clark sells baby wipes under the flagship brand Huggies that has a strong distribution network that aids it to market its products effectively.

