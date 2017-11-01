sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.59%

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global dry eye syndrome drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is Initiatives and programs for supporting patients with ophthalmic disorders. Public awareness about problems related to visual impairment has increased in the last decade because of the increase in the number of government initiatives undertaken by various organizations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is untapped potential in developing countries. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are some of the most attractive countries for pharmaceutical companies globally. Several factors are responsible for the high growth of the healthcare sector in developing countries. Vast population, growing geriatric population, and lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes that lead to dry eye syndrome are factors expected to drive the market in developing countries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of ophthalmology experts. The lack of trained ophthalmologists who have expertise in treating eye disorders such as dry eyes is one of the key challenges in the market. Although the number of people diagnosed with or prone to eyesight disorders has been on the rise, there are insufficient trained and experienced eye care professionals (ophthalmologists, optometrists, ophthalmic assistants, and ophthalmic nurses) to treat eye disorders. For instance, in Europe, there is just one ophthalmologist for every 8,000 individuals.

Key vendors



  • Allergan
  • Novartis
  • Otsuka Holdings
  • Santen Pharmaceutical

Other prominent vendors

  • Aerie Pharmaceutical
  • Akorn
  • Bausch & Lomb
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck
  • MIMETOGEN
  • ReGenTree
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • Teva Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Five forces analysis

PART 06: PIPELINE LANDSCAPE

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

OTC drugs
Prescription drugs

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison
Dry eye syndrome drugs market in Americas
Dry eye syndrome drugs market in EMEA
Dry eye syndrome drugs market in APAC
Key leading countries
Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers
Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Initiatives and programs for supporting patients with ophthalmic disorders
Advancement in diagnostic techniques for dry eye syndrome

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

Allergan
Otsuka Holdings
Novartis
Santen Pharmaceutical
Other prominent vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

