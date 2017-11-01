Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.59%

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dry eye syndrome drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is Initiatives and programs for supporting patients with ophthalmic disorders. Public awareness about problems related to visual impairment has increased in the last decade because of the increase in the number of government initiatives undertaken by various organizations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is untapped potential in developing countries. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are some of the most attractive countries for pharmaceutical companies globally. Several factors are responsible for the high growth of the healthcare sector in developing countries. Vast population, growing geriatric population, and lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes that lead to dry eye syndrome are factors expected to drive the market in developing countries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of ophthalmology experts. The lack of trained ophthalmologists who have expertise in treating eye disorders such as dry eyes is one of the key challenges in the market. Although the number of people diagnosed with or prone to eyesight disorders has been on the rise, there are insufficient trained and experienced eye care professionals (ophthalmologists, optometrists, ophthalmic assistants, and ophthalmic nurses) to treat eye disorders. For instance, in Europe, there is just one ophthalmologist for every 8,000 individuals.

Key vendors

Allergan

Novartis

Otsuka Holdings

Santen Pharmaceutical

Other prominent vendors

Aerie Pharmaceutical

Akorn

Bausch & Lomb

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

MIMETOGEN

ReGenTree

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



Market outline



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Five forces analysis



PART 06: PIPELINE LANDSCAPE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



OTC drugs

Prescription drugs



PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Dry eye syndrome drugs market in Americas

Dry eye syndrome drugs market in EMEA

Dry eye syndrome drugs market in APAC

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



Initiatives and programs for supporting patients with ophthalmic disorders

Advancement in diagnostic techniques for dry eye syndrome



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



Allergan

Otsuka Holdings

Novartis

Santen Pharmaceutical

Other prominent vendors



PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kgn86d/global_dry_eye





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716