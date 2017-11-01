

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - John Marriott III, a scion of the Marriott hotel chain, claims his dad Bill Marriott forced him to step down from a senior management position and cut him out of the family's $3 billion trust after he divorced his wife Angela in 2015.



According to a report in NY Post, Bill Marriott, the executive chairman of Marriott, allegedly told his son John Marriott that 'you're leaving the family' after his son announced his plans to divorce his wife for another woman.



The Marriott family are devout Mormons and Mormonism strongly discourage divorce.



John Marriott has filed a lawsuit against his father in Washington, DC court alleging that his father along with his uncle Richard Marriott devised plans that set him up for financial ruin.



Marriott hotel chain was founded by John's grandparents J. Willard and Alice Marriott.



