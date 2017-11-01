Global Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Modular Facilities Market, 2017-2030

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Modular Facilities in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry, 2017-2030' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape and future outlook of modular facility manufacturers that cater to the demands of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The study presents an in-depth analysis of a diverse set of companies that provide complete modular facilities and/or modular cleanrooms to drug researchers/developers.

The business strategies and operational processes in the pharmaceutical industry have regularly evolved over time. Over the past few years, there has been an increased pressure on drug manufacturers to optimize drug development costs and speed up the drug development process. Specifically, with the rise of personalized therapies and orphan drugs, manufacturers are now expected to produce significantly low volumes of a wide range of drugs owing to the patient specific nature of such therapies. In addition, with the increasing number of biosimilars in the pipeline, companies are aiming to reduce the time to market in order to ensure faster patient access. In general, the current market scenario demands the existing operational modes to be altered in such a way that the focus shifts to faster processes, lower manufacturing costs and smaller batch sizes.

Modular facilities have demonstrated tremendous potential in several fields; specifically, the shorter time taken to establish such facilities has a significant impact on expediting various operational processes. Over the years, the interest in such facilities has also gradually risen amongst drug manufacturers within the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. In fact, various companies have already transitioned from establishing conventional manufacturing facilities (focused on the large-scale production of a single product) to using small, flexible and modular facilities that can handle multiple products, simultaneously.

In addition to other elements, the report features:

A review of the competitive market landscape of modular facility/modular clean-room manufacturers with information on their geographical location ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and rest of the world), establishment year, size (small-sized, mid-sized or large-sized) and type of industries served (pharmaceutical, biotechnology or others). It also includes information on regulatory certifications and recent projects undertaken by these companies.

, , and rest of the world), establishment year, size (small-sized, mid-sized or large-sized) and type of industries served (pharmaceutical, biotechnology or others). It also includes information on regulatory certifications and recent projects undertaken by these companies. Elaborate profiles of established players that offer a wide range of modular manufacturing solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; each profile includes a brief overview of the company, information on its financial status, comprehensive modular services portfolio, recent collaborations, information on capability/facility expansions and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the most active regions based on the locations of modular manufacturing solution providers; the report contains schematic representations of world maps that clearly indicate the modular facility/cleanroom manufacturing hubs.

A review of emerging trends, including the combination of single use technologies/continuous processing technologies with modular facilities, the shift to using smaller, multi-purpose and multi-product modular facilities.

A discussion on key points that should be considered to facilitate the shift from using conventional facilities to modular facilities. We have provided a case study on JHL Biotech's KUBio bio-manufacturing facility, which was constructed by GE Healthcare Life Sciences in China .

. A detailed discussion on the various growth drivers, such as the development of personalized medicines, biosimilars, orphan drugs, and the anticipated increase in adoption of modular solutions in emerging markets and by pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical CMOs.

A detailed analysis of the collaborations and agreements, covering facility construction agreements, service alliances and acquisitions, which have been established amongst various stakeholders in the past few years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Modular Facilities in Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Historical Background

3.3. The Concept of Modularization

3.3.1. Types of Modules

3.3.2. Modular Construction Process

3.4. Modular Construction in the Pharmaceutical Industry

3.4.1. Advantages of Modular Construction in the Pharmaceutical Industry

3.4.2. Pharmaceutical Modular Cleanrooms

3.4.2.1. Cleanroom Classifications and Standards

3.4.2.2. Advantages of Modular Cleanrooms

3.4.3. Regulations and Standards Concerning Modular Cleanroom Construction



4. Market Landscape of Modular Facility Manufacturers in Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1 Modular Facility Manufacturers: Distribution by Geography

4.2.2. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.3. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size

4.2.4. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Distribution by Type of Industry Served

4.2.5. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Regulatory Approvals and Certifications

4.2.6. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Modular Projects Executed/Undertaken



5. Market Landscape of Modular Cleanroom Providers in Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Distribution by Geography

5.2.2. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Distribution by Type of Industry Served

5.2.3. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Distribution by Type of Modular Cleanrooms Offered

5.2.4. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Type of Cleanroom Components Offered

5.2.5. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Regulatory Approvals and Certifications

5.3. Modular Cleanroom Component Providers



6. Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Modular Facilities: Key Solution Providers

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. GE Healthcare Life Sciences

6.3. G-CON Manufacturing

6.4. Pharmadule Morimatsu

6.5. ModWave and KeyPlants

6.6. Jacobs Engineering Group

6.7. NNE

6.8. IPM Technologies

6.9. Germfree Laboratories

6.10. Biologics Modular

6.11. WH Partnership



7. Partnerships and Other Recent Developments

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Modular Facilities: List of Partnerships

7.3.1. Modular Facilities: Distribution of Partnerships by Year

7.3.2. Modular Facilities: Distribution of Partnerships by Type

7.3.3. Modular Facilities: Distribution of Partnerships by Geography

7.3.4. Modular Facilities: Leading Players by Number of Partnerships

7.4. Other Recent Developments



8. Recent Trends in Modular Facility Solutions

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. The Pharmaceutical Industry is Rapidly Adopting the Use of Smaller, Modular Facilities

8.3. The Integration of Single Use Technologies with Modular Facilities Offers Flexibility as well as Economic Benefits

8.4. Continuous Processing Technologies Offer Added Advantages to the Modular Approach

8.5. The Market is Abuzz with Partnership Activity as Service Providers are Entering into Strategic Alliances in Order to Expand their Service Portfolios



9. Future Growth Opportunities

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Small Scale Facilities for Personalized Therapies are Likely to Emerge as a Key Growth Driver in the Long Term

9.3. In Order to Accelerate Time to Market and Stay Competitive, Several Biosimilar Manufacturers are Expected to Install Modular Facilities

9.4. Addressing the Niche Requirements, Orphan Indications Offer Additional Opportunities for Modular Facility Manufacturers

9.5. Emerging Regions are Likely to be Attractive Markets for Players in the Long Term

9.6. Expansions of Existing Facilities Using Modular Solutions are Projected to Increase Significantly

9.7. Several Contract Manufacturing Organizations are Gradually Shifting Towards Using Modular Solutions



10. Feasibility Study for Modular Facilities in Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Modular Facility Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

10.3. Key Advantages of Modular Facilities

10.3.1. Rapid Construction Timelines of such Facilities Result in a Low-risk Investment

10.3.2. Despite the High Initial Investment, Modular Facilities Guarantee High Returns

10.4. Case Study: Modular Facility Based on KUBio Platform

10.4.1. GE Healthcare's KUBio Platform: Overview

10.4.2. JHL Biotech's KUBio Modular Project in China: Overview and Construction Details



11. Opportunity Analysis for the Global Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Modular Solutions Market

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Historical Data, 2014-August 2017

11.2.1. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Distribution by Number of Facilities Per Year, 2014-August 2017

11.2.2. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Distribution by Type of Facility, 2014-August 2017

11.2.3. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Distribution by Geography, 2014-August 2017

11.2.4. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Distribution by Purpose of Facility, 2014-August 2017

11.2.5. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Distribution by Investment, 2014-August 2017

11.2.6. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry (Top 20 Companies): Distribution by Size of the Facility, 2014-August 2017

11.3. Forecast Methodology

11.4. Global Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Modular Facilities Market, 2017-2030



12. Conclusion

12.1. The Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry is Witnessing an Increasing Need for Flexible, Modular Facilities

12.2. The Landscape of Companies Offering a Wide Range of Modular Solutions Has Evolved Considerably Over the Last Decade

12.3. Several Modular Cleanroom Providers are also Playing a Pivotal Role in the Market's Evolution

12.4. Owing to the Benefits Offered by Modular Facilities, Their Adoption has Gradually Risen

12.5. The Growing Interest in Modular Facilities has Recently Led to the Establishment of Several Key Collaborations

12.6. The Integration of Emerging Technologies with Modular Solutions has Redefined the Applicability and Preferences for Modular Facilities

12.7. Overall, the Market is Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Decade

12.8. Concluding Remarks



13. Interview Transcripts

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Maik Jornitz, CEO, G-CON Manufacturing

13.3. Pr Almhem, President, ModWave

13.4. Sulogna Roy, Sales Manager/Project Manager, Zeton

13.5. Vernon Solomon, President, Environmental Systems Corporation



14. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



15. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations



