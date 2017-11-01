Polymer Foam Market Worth 126.08 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Polymer Foam Marketby Type (PU, PS, PO, PVC, Phenolic, Melamine), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size of polymer foam is projected to grow from USD 94.86 Billion in 2017 to USD 126.08 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2017 to 2022. It is driven by its wide range of end-use industries, namely, building & construction, furniture & bedding, packaging, automotive and others. In addition, the high demand from the automotive industry, especially in gaskets, headliners, cushioning, and cables applications, is expected to drive the market.

Building & construction: The largest end-use industry of polymer foam market

Polymer foams are used in various end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, furniture & bedding, automotive, and others. The automotive industry is estimated to register at the highest CAGR of 6.26%, between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value, followed by the packaging industry. In 2016, the building & construction end-use industry accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value.

PU is the largest segment of polymer foam market

PU foam is mainly used in the furniture & bedding and building & construction industries. These two end users account for more than 50% of the global revenue of PU foam. It is produced by many leading manufacturers. BASF provides these foams under the brands Elastospray, Enertite, Pluracel Foam, Pluralux, Spraytite, Walltite, Elastopan, AutoFoam, and Elastopor. Similarly, Recticel produces PU foam under the brands Sensus, Body Foams, Frame Foams, Dryfeel Rebounce, Arcadia, Polygrow, and TryOn.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific: The major driver for polymer foam market

In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value, and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.81% between 2017 and 2022 in terms of value. The high demand in Asia-Pacific is the major driver of the polymer foam market. China led the market owing to increased manufacturing and assembling of vehicles in the past 2-3 years. It is the largest consumer of polymer foam, globally. Other emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are projected to register a high growth in this market in the future.

The key companies profiled in this report are Sealed Air (U.S.), Arkema (France), Armacell (Germany), BASF (Germany), Borealis (Austria), Total (France), JSP (Japan), Kaneka (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), Rogers (U.S.), Sekisui Alveo (Switzerland), Synthos (Poland), Woodbridge (Canada), and Zotefoams (U.K.).

